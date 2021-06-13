UK PM Boris Johnson warns of surge in COVID-19 cases by July

The UK will be witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases from July with figures of around 100,000 every 24 hours — and the culprit being the Delta variant, which was first recorded in India – according to warning statistics highlighted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While the June 21 “Freedom Day” celebrations are at risk because of this increase, the covid-19 cases are reportedly doubling every nine days with the real number of new infections likely to be twice the 8,000 new daily cases revealed by tests, according to Professor Anthony Costello of University College, London.

Pointing out that that the cases would increase within a month to 100,000 new cases daily, he urged for a wait and watch mode while warning of the NHS being ‘overloaded’ if the Government took a gamble that the Tory backbenchers wanted.

British Medical Association chief Dr. Chaand Nagpaul noted that the COVID-19 scenario included hospitalizations and risk to large numbers of younger people, who can suffer long-term symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is looking at delaying ending of lockdown until July 19, so that more people could be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to official sources.

Downing Street, while expressing concern over the cases of the mutant Indian strain increasing by 240 percent last week, has drawn up plans for announcement on June 14 that include a two-week review of COVID-19 restrictions.