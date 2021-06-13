Russia conducts trial for COVID jabs as nasal spray for children

Russia has conducted a test of the nasal spray form of its Sputnik brand of COVID-19 vaccine, with plans to launch the new product by September this year.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the Sputnik vaccine, said the spray is suitable for children aged 8 to 12 years old.

Gintsburg said the spray is the same as the Russian vaccine but “instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on,” TASS news agency reported.

RELATED STORY: DOH in PH expresses confidence in Sputnik V’s safety despite Brazil rejection

He explained that during the trials, the children will be administered different doses of the Sputnik V vaccine depending on their age and weight.

The formulation of the preparation itself won’t be altered, Gintsburg added.

He said the nasal spray vaccine for children is expected to be ready for distribution by September 15.

READ ON: Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use

Gintsburg said the research group tested found no side effects among the test group aged eight to 12, including no increase in body temperature.

“We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray,” the chief scientist told TASS news agency.

The official did not provide further details about the study including how many children were involved. (RA)