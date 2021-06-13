Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 13

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 22.763 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to June 13, Sunday, stands at 13,808,426 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 139.61 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipinos grateful for UAE’s Philippine flag tribute at ADNOC headquarters

1 hour ago

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of surge in COVID-19 cases by July

2 hours ago

Mystery traveller pays US$28 million for space trip with Jeff Bezos

2 hours ago

Sharjah activates electronic channels for utility bill payments across UAE

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button