Abu Dhabi to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for holders of expired visas

Abu Dhabi is now offering free COVID-19 jabs to people with expired residency or entry visas.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee has approved the scheme, which seeks to ensure their health and safety during exceptional circumstances like the pandemic.

To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to register at the designated vaccination centres.

This comes after the committee has approved the use of the ‘green pass’ on Al Hosn app exclusively for safe entry to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes. (RA)