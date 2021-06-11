Latest News

WATCH: UAE authorities thwart gang’s attempt to smuggle narcotics, ancient coins

The Federal Drug Control Department thwarted an attempt of a gang to smuggle thousands of ancient coins and narcotics in the country.

Authorities conducted raids on dhows believed to be used by smugglers to sneak in the contrabands.

They seized 2,056 coins hidden on a dhow. Officials said 55 of them were Greek while the 2,001 dated from 778AD.

They also found eight kilograms of drugs and 8.6kg of crystal meth hidden under the boat’s deck.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, in a tweet said the Ministry will firmly continue to chase down criminals with determination.

“The UAE is keen on preserving world heritage and the safety of society,” he said.

He also thanked the UAE community for their constant cooperation.

