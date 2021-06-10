UAE’s suspension of passenger flights from India extended until July 6 – Emirates

The temporary travel restriction in place for passenger flights coming from India will remain until July 6, the Emirates airline told passengers.

“We’re further suspending our flights from India until 6th of July. Our website will be updated soon,” the carrier replied to a passenger on Twitter.

Hi Rahul, we're further suspending our flights from India until 6th of July. Our website will be updated soon. If you need help with your booking, DM us your reference number & email address. We're here to help. Stay safe. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 10, 2021



The country announced the suspension first on April 24 due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) extended the ban on May 4.

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19 protocols are exempted from the travel ban.

For affected passengers, their options for cancelled bookings are following:

1. Keep your ticket for future flight

Emirates said passengers do not need to call them if they choose to keep their ticket for future flights. The airline also encourages passengers to contact their booking office when they are ready to travel.

2. Rebook your flight to another date

For rebooking, Emirates asks customers to contact their travel agent or booking office.