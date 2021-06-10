ICA introduces advanced e-version of Emirates ID

A newer and advanced version of the Emirates ID has been introduced by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The electronic version of the ID — to be made available on the ICA UAE Smart app – includes a QR code that facilitates its reading for official purposes at government departments, the authority said.

However, details on how to apply are yet to be announced. ICA is expected to announce this in the coming days.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced the start of the first phase of issuing the new version of the Emirates Identity Card as part of the transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports. — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) June 10, 2021

The authority has urged ID applicants to use the e-version for all government services till their physical cards are printed. Meanwhile, the e-version of the card remains as valid as the physical one, the authority noted.

Emirates ID, an identity card issued by Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times.

The Emirates ID is generally used to get government services; to vote in the elections of the Federal National Council. It acts as a travel document for UAE citizens travelling within the GCC. The Emirates ID is also used to pass immigration through the eGates and smart gates at several airports in the UAE.