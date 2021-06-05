Man from Sharjah arrested after holding wedding party

Authorities arrested an Emirati in Sharjah for holding a gathering for his wedding in his home without a permit.

The illegal gathering in Khor Fakkan was busted by police after attendees posted photos on social media.

The guests can be seen flouting the precautionary measures on COVID-19, particularly social distancing.

According to National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, attendance across all events, exhibitions, activities, and events, including sports, cultural, social, and art, is restricted to vaccine recipients and participants in the vaccine clinical trials only.

Sharjah Police has confirmed that the wedding party was held without a permit and the number of attendees exceeded the cap set on gatherings.

Meanwhile, the force urged the public to report violations of precautionary measures by calling hotline 999 or through the police’s smart application. (RA)