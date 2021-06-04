Robredo denies running for governor

Vice President Leni Robredo denied that she is mulling to run for governor in the 2022 national elections.

“Sa gitna ng maraming haka haka, uulitin ko lang ang ilang beses ko na ring sinabi: Wala pang desisyon na ako’y tatakbong gobernador,” she said in a statement.

The Vice President said that she is open to running for president. But she needs to consider many factors before joining the presidential race.

“Nananatili akong bukas na maging kandidato sa pagka Pangulo. Maraming konsiderasyon ang isinasaalang alang pero siguradong mag dedesisyon ako sa tamang panahon,” she said.

Robredo said that she will inform the public whatever her decision will be.

During an online public forum at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Robredo said she believed that there should only be one opposition candidate to run in the 2022 national elections to defeat the administration candidate in the presidential race.

She previously said that she prefers to run for a local post but she is not closing her doors for a possible presidential run.

“A lot of people are rushing me to make a decision already. But it’s not that easy, because the feasibility of running a presidential campaign is one of the primary considerations,” Robredo said.

“As I have said, my run for the vice presidency was just like an accident. I was not prepared for a run for a national post. And, you know, it would require a lot of many different things, because a run for the presidency is very much different from my previous runs,” she added.