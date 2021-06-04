Latest News

Pfizer booster shots now available in Abu Dhabi

Pfizer booster shot for those who received two doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines is now available in Abu Dhabi.   

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) earlier announced that the booster shot is available three months after the second shot had been administered.

A different vaccine brand can be provided as a booster shot but it remains at the recipient’s discretion.

This is the first time that the emirate is allowing the mix and match of different brands of COVID-19 jabs.

free third booster shot of Sinopharm vaccine is available at any vaccination centers across the capital. To book appointments, people can call the hotline 8004959 or email to [email protected]

A form must all be filled out along with a signature of a doctor. The form will be presented to the vaccination hub.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine in the UAE began last April.

