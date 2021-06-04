Latest News

OFW’s husband goes berserk, stabs self before kids

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

It was like a scene out of a crime movie when a normal-looking man went berserk suddenly and stabbed himself with a knife in front of his two minor children and staff in the Eastern Pangasinan Agricultural College (EPAC) in Barangay Paitan.

Police said that the man named Rolando Capillan, 50, from Barangay San Mariano was seated with his two children in a tricycle and headed for home after shopping in a popular mall in Rosales. His wife is an OFW.

Capillan, who was reported to be suffering from a mental condition, suddenly asked the tricycle driver to stop at the EPAC and alighted from the tricycle before requesting the school security guard for a knife to divide a sack he was carrying.

He then took the knife and stabbed himself continuously, even as his horrified children and school staff looked on.

Then, even as the EPAC staff sought to pacify him, the man walked towards the school campus bloodied while continuing to stab himself till he fell unconscious.

He was rushed to a hospital in Tayug, while his minor children were taken to the municipal social welfare and development office, police said, adding that Capillan was taking medicines for mental illness and his wife is an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Roque clarifies entry of OFWs from countries under travel ban

2 hours ago

UAE to suspend entry of passengers from Vietnam starting June 5

4 hours ago

PH reduces quarantine period for fully vaccinated inbound travelers

4 hours ago

McDonald’s denies defaming Jollibee in viral ‘fried towel’ mess

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button