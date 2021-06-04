OFW’s husband goes berserk, stabs self before kids

It was like a scene out of a crime movie when a normal-looking man went berserk suddenly and stabbed himself with a knife in front of his two minor children and staff in the Eastern Pangasinan Agricultural College (EPAC) in Barangay Paitan.

Police said that the man named Rolando Capillan, 50, from Barangay San Mariano was seated with his two children in a tricycle and headed for home after shopping in a popular mall in Rosales. His wife is an OFW.

Capillan, who was reported to be suffering from a mental condition, suddenly asked the tricycle driver to stop at the EPAC and alighted from the tricycle before requesting the school security guard for a knife to divide a sack he was carrying.

He then took the knife and stabbed himself continuously, even as his horrified children and school staff looked on.

Then, even as the EPAC staff sought to pacify him, the man walked towards the school campus bloodied while continuing to stab himself till he fell unconscious.

He was rushed to a hospital in Tayug, while his minor children were taken to the municipal social welfare and development office, police said, adding that Capillan was taking medicines for mental illness and his wife is an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).