OFWs from countries without travel curbs to spend 10-day quarantine

Inbound overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from countries without travel restrictions will undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine, the Palace said.

OFWs from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal will still have to follow the 14-day quarantine protocol. They must take also the RT-PCR test within 48 hours before departing from a foreign country.

On Friday, June 4, the Philippine government announced that it will now allow entry of Filipinos from these countries subject to strict preventive measures against COVID-19.

READ ALSO: OFWs from UAE now allowed to enter PH, must undergo 14-day quarantine

Meanwhile, quarantine period for inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has been shortened from 14 days to seven. This will only apply to those who were vaccinated in the Philippines.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said: “The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), in its Resolution No. 119, resolved that all arriving fully vaccinated individuals, who have been inoculated in the Philippines, shall be required to undergo a 7-day facility-based quarantine upon arrival.”

“This does not cover foreign nationals, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and Filipinos who have been fully vaccinated abroad. They have to undergo the regular quarantine and testing protocols, which is, to complete a 10-day facility-based quarantine,” he added.

