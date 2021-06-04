Latest News

McDonald’s denies defaming Jollibee in viral ‘fried towel’ mess

Staff Report4 hours ago

McDonald’s Philippines has denied responsibility of a circulating photo online with their logo criticizing Jollibee’s “fried towel” incident.

The viral photo had displayed a Chicken McDo with the McDonald’s logo and a text reading “Our competitor threw in the towel.”

McDonald’s Philippines Public Relations and Communications Senior Manager Adi Timbol-Hernandez stated that this photo was not made or posted on any of the brand’s digital assets by McDonald’s Philippines, which would not produce disparaging material against any brand.

Meanwhile, Jollibee Foods Corp. had earlier stated that it was temporarily closing down its Bonifacio Stop Over branch in the wake of the alleged “fried towel” incident.

Noting that it is reviewing compliance with the company’s procedure and retraining its personnel in ensuring such incidents never occurred again, the company stated that it is also sending out reminders to all stores for strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems.

Jollibee issues this statement after Facebook user Alique Perez posted that she had ordered Jollibee via Grab from its Bonicafio Stop Over branch, but had instead received a +deep-fried towel that looked like Chicken Joy.

Perez had then posted photos and videos online of the food.

