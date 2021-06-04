Latest News

Filipina with exceptionally rare blood type saved by Abu Dhabi doctors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

A Filipina mum from Abu Dhabi underwent a life-saving surgery that required a global search for a rare blood type.

In 2018, Daina Bautista, an expat in Abu Dhabi for more than 15 years, found out that she had three damaged heart valves which she initially thought as asthma.

Her condition worsened last year and she was admitted to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr Manuel Algora, a clinical pathologist and director of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s blood bank, said her heart surgery is difficult to perform since she has a rare blood type B+, found in only about 9 per cent of people. On top of that, she also lacks the JK3 protein, an extremely rare phenotype.

This meant she could only receive blood from donors who both matched her blood type and also lacked that specific protein.

“As soon as we discovered that Daina’s blood lacked the JK3 protein, something that is exceptionally rare worldwide, we began our search for donors within the UAE and abroad,” Dr Algora said.

The team started their hunt with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank to look for suitable donors. The search was eventually broadened contacting blood banks across the UAE, and the Gulf region and as far as Malaysia and Spain. They eventually found two matching blood in Kuwait.

Bautista’s surgery took place on December 15, three months after it was initially scheduled.

Dr. Algora said: “This was a very difficult case and I’m very proud that we were able to come together as one team across all areas of the hospital to arrange for the import of the blood Daina so desperately needed.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFWs from countries without travel curbs to spend 10-day quarantine

47 mins ago

Robredo denies running for governor

2 hours ago

Dubai residents may now avail COVID-19 vaccine jabs at home

2 hours ago

Pfizer booster shots now available in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button