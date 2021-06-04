Dubai residents may now avail COVID-19 vaccine jabs at home

In an attempt to provide more options to UAE residents to protect themselves from COVID-19, authorities have allowed a Dubai-based home nursing company to offer door-to-door inoculation services.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has authorized Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre to launch the initiative that will help the emirate’s residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccine jabs from the comfort of their homes, a local media reported.

At present, only Dubai visa holders will be able to benefit from the home vaccine service, revealed Gulf News in an exclusive report.

“We offer 24×7 service all over Dubai, including Hatta. Anyone can call us and we will be at their home with our qualified staff in the shortest possible time,” Hassan Latif, managing director of Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre, was quoted as saying by the Dubai-based newspaper.

To book an appointment for this home vaccination service, residents may call Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre on 80084825. The vaccine is free of charge, but the company charges an administrative fee of AED120 to AED250.