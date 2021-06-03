UAE to announce best, worst gov’t agencies dealing in smart services

Come September 4, 2021, the five best and worst government agencies in the UAE will be announced.

The rating of these government services decision was taken following His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordering a comprehensive evaluation of digital and smart services being done offered by ministries and federal government departments.

Highlighting the UAE government’s priority focus on providing the world’s best services through digital channels, Sheikh Mohammed had noted that the next three months would witness evaluation of the government agencies’ efforts in providing integrated digital services speedily and efficiently to customers anywhere and anytime.

However, the continuous evaluation of government services was not an administrative or routine procedure, but a “constructive approach aimed at celebrating excellence” and improvement, he said.

The evaluation will cover around 1,300 digital services offered by federal government entities, besides also including customers’ opinions and satisfaction levels about the services provided via digital channels; the number of steps involved; ease of paying fees; accuracy of services offered; and speed of completion.

This is not the first time that the Vice President would be announcing the evaluation programme for the UAE’s government centres in the “best and worst” categories.

Earlier, in September 2019, he had announced the UAE’s five best and worst service centres with Fujairah’s Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship being declared the “best” and Sharjah’s Emirates Post the “worst.”