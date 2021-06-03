Latest News

Killer cop: ‘Na-black eye ako, hindi na nila nirespeto ang pulis’

The suspect in the brutal killing of a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City broke his silence on what triggered him to commit the act.

Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan told ABS-CBN News that before the fatal incident, he was beaten by the victim’s two children.

He said he was merely breaking the fight that ensued between the siblings last May 1.

“Binugbog ako, na black eye ako, hindi na nila nirespeto ang pulis,” said Zinampan.

(I was beaten. I was black-eyed. They don’t respect the police.)

On Thursday, Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has apologized over the video showing his ’emotional outburst’ when he confronted Zinampan.

Eleazar was seen in a video berating the cop for his horrendous act.

“Humihingi ako ng dispensa dun sa outburst of my emotion. Parang isang tatay lang na tinatangkilik yung mga anak na gumagawa nang tama, pero sa kabila ng mga pakiusap ay may walanghiyang anak,” he said.

Eleazar has apologized saying he could’ve been more circumspect when it comes to his actions.

Zinampan, who is assigned to the PNP – Police Security and Protection Group, shot Lilibeth Valdez in Barangay Greater Fairview.

The victim’s daughter said that her mother came from a store when the policeman approached the victim, pulled her hair and shot her in the neck.

