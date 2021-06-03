Filipino who was killed in California shooting wanted to save lives of co-workers, says relative

He had made plans to take his four children to Disneyland, but fate had other plans for Paul Megia, who was killed in a mass shooting incident in California last May 26.

Paul had died in the hospital due to his severe wounds, according to his sister Luci.

Megia, a 42-year-old Filipino American working as assistant superintendent at VTA, had planned to spend “Memorial Day” visiting Disneyland with his three surviving biological children (Nathan, 22; Gavin, 13; and Avery, 10 as well as stepson Kyle, 10) before the incident occurred in a light-rail commuter trainyard in San Jose.

However, before the shooting started, Megia heard that there was an active shooter in their working area and spread the alarm among his co-workers but got himself killed instead.

Police reports had stated that a VTA worker had gone on a shooting rampage and killed eight co-workers before turning the gun on himself fatally.

Describing her brother as a hero who saved a lot of lives by informing his co-workers in the shooting incident, Luci recalled Megia as being happily excited while discussing his vacation plans with her on the night before the fatal incident.

“He had planned on retiring at the age of 55 to spend more time with his family,” Luci told foreign media. After the tragedy, the Megia family launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for supporting the education of Paul’s children.