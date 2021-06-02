Police shoots fellow cop after losing in arm wrestling

The case of a police officer in Quezon City who was earlier reported to have shot himself dead turned out to murder.

Further probe by the Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) Crime Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) on the incident found that the victim, named Police Corporal Higino Wayan, was killed by his fellow policeman after losing in an arm wrestling during a drinking session.

The primary suspect was identified as Police Corporal Sherwin Rebot. During their drinking session, they were with another cop named Police Corporal Harold Mendoza and a driver named Lorenzo Lapay.

Lapay earlier claimed that a drunk Wayan took Rebot’s gun to his chest and accidentally pulled the trigger. But after a thorough investigation, he later on confessed that Rebot shot Wayan.

The driver said that Rebot and Wayan had engaged in arm wrestling. When Rebot lost the fight, he allegedly shot Wayan in the chest.

Mendoza, the other policeman, was asleep when the crime happened.

“CIDU subjected all persons involved to Paraffin and Drug Test Examination at PNP Crime Laboratory Office in Camp Crame,” QCPD said in a statement.

Both policemen will face criminal and administrative charges while the driver will be criminally liable as well.

The QCPD said that Rebot will be charged for murder and violation of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. He was possessing unlicensed firearms.

Mendoza and Lapay, on the other hand, will be charged for murder by conspiracy and obstruction of justice, the police added.

The incident came in the wake of the brutal killing of a 52-year-old woman, who was shot in close range by a policeman in Fairview, Quezon City.