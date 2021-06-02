PH gov’t flies home over 300 Filipinos from UAE

The Philippine government arranged a Cebu Pacific charter flight for repatriating over 347 Filipinos in the UAE to Manila on Tuesday, 3p.m.

It was organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai.

The initiative was part of the government’s “Bayanihan to Recover as One Act” (Bayanihan 2, R.A. 11519), reported Khaleej Times.

“The charter flight passengers included OFWs affected by the pandemic, medical patients, deportees and some minor children,” the Philippine Embassy stated.

This, amid the Philippines’ extended ban on travellers coming from the UAE and several other countries.

President Rodrigo Duterte had announced on May 31 the extension of inbound travel restrictions on travelers from the UAE, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Oman until June 15.

Those who are part of the government’s repatriation efforts are exempted from the ban.