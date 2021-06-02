Latest News

PH gov’t flies home over 300 Filipinos from UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine government arranged a Cebu Pacific charter flight for repatriating over 347 Filipinos in the UAE to Manila on Tuesday, 3p.m.

It was organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai.

The initiative was part of the government’s “Bayanihan to Recover as One Act” (Bayanihan 2, R.A. 11519), reported Khaleej Times.

“The charter flight passengers included OFWs affected by the pandemic, medical patients, deportees and some minor children,” the Philippine Embassy stated.

This, amid the Philippines’ extended ban on travellers coming from the UAE and several other countries.

President Rodrigo Duterte had announced on May 31 the extension of inbound travel restrictions on travelers from the UAE, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Oman until June 15.

Those who are part of the government’s repatriation efforts are exempted from the ban.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Dubai vaccinates 12-15-year-old kids with Pfizer shots

25 mins ago

Police shoots fellow cop after losing in arm wrestling

1 hour ago

OFW found dead inside quarantine hotel in Cebu

2 hours ago

Newborn tests COVID-19 positive while mother shows negative test results in India

16 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button