Latest News

OFW found dead inside quarantine hotel in Cebu

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A 41-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was found dead inside her room in a quarantine hotel in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu on May 30.

The OFW identified as Geraldine Desalya came home from Qatar after being laid off due to undisclosed medical reasons.

Desalya was supposed to return to her hometown in Nueva Ecija last Sunday after she tested negative for COVID-19.

However, she was found unresponsive by her companion, who was just staying next to her room.

The cause of her death remains unknown, but the Cebu Police ruled out foul play.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said they will facilitate the remains of Desalya from Cebu to Manila once an autopsy report on her death has been issued.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

vaccine teen Dubai

LOOK: Dubai vaccinates 12-15-year-old kids with Pfizer shots

49 mins ago

Police shoots fellow cop after losing in arm wrestling

2 hours ago

PH gov’t flies home over 300 Filipinos from UAE

2 hours ago

Newborn tests COVID-19 positive while mother shows negative test results in India

17 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button