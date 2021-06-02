OFW found dead inside quarantine hotel in Cebu

A 41-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was found dead inside her room in a quarantine hotel in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu on May 30.

The OFW identified as Geraldine Desalya came home from Qatar after being laid off due to undisclosed medical reasons.

Desalya was supposed to return to her hometown in Nueva Ecija last Sunday after she tested negative for COVID-19.

However, she was found unresponsive by her companion, who was just staying next to her room.

The cause of her death remains unknown, but the Cebu Police ruled out foul play.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said they will facilitate the remains of Desalya from Cebu to Manila once an autopsy report on her death has been issued.