EMPLOYMENT BULLETIN: Banks in Abu Dhabi are hiring

Banking jobs are opening up from June 3 for UAE residents through walk-in interviews for those seeking openings in the local banking sector.

The job interview for the position of Sales officers, will be held in Abu Dhabi that seeks UAE-experienced persons who have a good knowledge of selling credit cards and personal loans. They must likewise besides good communication skills, as well as direct and tele-sales experience, media reports said.

While offering an attractive salary package plus incentives, the jobs stipulate that selected candidates should be able to join immediately and also be carrying a copy of their updated CV for the interviews.

Those seeking these bank jobs should present themselves at office No. 501, United Arab Bank Building, Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi tomorrow for walk-in interviews between 10am to 4pm.

Even fresher jobseekers, who have relevant banking sales experience in credit cards and personal loans, and living outside the UAE, can apply for these jobs and should mail their CVs to [email protected]. (AW)