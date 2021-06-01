Sinopharm booster shots available at UAE’s health ministry centres

The booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine is being provided alongside booking slots being opened for the 12-to-15 years age group as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Those eligible for the booster dose are the ones who have taken the second dose of the Sinopharm jab at least six months ago, and bookings could be done on the ministry’s website or official COVID-19 app, officials said.

Earlier, the UAE Health Ministry had approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children in the 12-to-15 years age group, following a study that revealed the Pfizer jab being 100 per cent effective in kids of that group.

The UAE’s Covid-19 vaccine centres have been fully equipped with specialised and well-trained health experts, medical equipment, and supplies, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, reiterated while noting that work is underway to increase the operational capacity of vaccine centers to accommodate the increasing demand by the individuals seeking the Covid-19 Vaccine.

However, she emphasized that being vaccinated against the covid-19 virus did not mean the end of the pandemic, but rather highlighted the need for the community members to remain focused on continued precautionary and preventive measures. (AW)