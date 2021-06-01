Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Newborn tests COVID-19 positive while mother shows negative test results in India

In a strange case of its kind, a 15-hour-old infant in the Palghar district of Maharashtra in India has tested positive for coronavirus, while her mother tested negative for the infection, according to health department officials.

The woman, hailing from Darsheth village In the western region of India, gave birth to the child at a private nursing home in Palghar town on May 31, health officials said, adding that after the delivery, both the mother and the child were tested for the coronavirus and the baby’s report showed positive for the infection while the mother remained negative.

This is the first time such a case of its kind has ever been recorded about a newborn contracting COVID-19 according to the Palghar district officials. They furthered that the baby has been admitted to a government hospital in the Jawhar area of the district where her condition is reported to be stable.

At present, India is battling the coronavirus which has mutated to a variant first discovered in the country. Authorities are trying to contain it through increased vaccination efforts across the entire population of the country.

