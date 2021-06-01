Cebu Pacific cancels Dubai flights from June 1-15 due to travel ban extension

Cebu Pacific has announced that it has cancelled flights to and from Dubai from June 1 to 15 after the Philippine government extended the travel ban for travellers from UAE, Oman, India and other countries.

“Affected passengers have been informed via contact details provided in the booking. They may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website,” the airline said in a statement.

Rebooking

Cebu Pacific said that affected passengers can avail unlimited rebooking with no change fee.

“No additional cost as fare difference is waived if travel is within 90 days from original flight date. A minimal fare difference may apply after said period,” the company said.

Travel fund

The airline said that passengers can also store the amount of their tickets to a virtual CEB wallet valid for two (2) years and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons.

Refund

Refunding tickets can also be an option but due to the volume of requests, the process may take 7 months upon request.

“CEB will continue to operate all other domestic and international flights as scheduled,” the airline said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of the travel ban imposed to the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Oman until June 15.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the extension was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte after the meeting of the national task force against COVID-19 on Monday night.

The travel ban aims to prevent the entry of the more transmissible Indian COVID-19 variant from India which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

The travel ban to India was imposed on April 29 and was later on extended which included other countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The UAE and Oman were added on the list after the first cases of the Indian variant first detected in the Philippines came from persons who had travel history in these two countries.