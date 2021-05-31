Latest News

UAE, Oman included: PH extends international travel restrictions until June 15

President Rodrigo Duterte approved late Monday night the extension of entry ban for inbound travelers from several countries.

This was based on recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), according to Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The government has extended the travel ban on inbound passengers from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, which was supposed to end today May 31.

The government decided to ban the entry of travelers from these countries to prevent the more transmissible new COVID-19 variants.

The Department of Health reported that there are at least 1,071 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom and 1,246 cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

