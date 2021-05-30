UAE outlines steps to get COVID-19 vaccine exemption for qualified residents

Selected residents in the UAE may now apply for a COVID-19 vaccine exemption if they fall under one of six categories.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) outlines the categories as follows:

– Active COVID-19 patients

– Children under 12 years of age

– Pregnant residents

– Previously infected individuals after medical evaluations

– Vaccinated recipients outside the country

– Individuals who were allergic to previous vaccines or to any of the vaccine ingredients, or those who are suffering from any disease that may conflict with the vaccine, according to medical evaluations

“The higher the level of vaccination in the community, the higher the percentage of immunity in this community, but if your case is not allowing you to be vaccinated, read how to get the exemption,” read the message from MOHAP.

Residents who fall within one of these categories may do the following steps:

– Submit the application through the website: https://smartforms.mohap.gov.ae/CovidVaccinationExemption/AppPages/ExemptionForm

– The report will be automatically submitted for approval.

– The applicant will receive a message from MOHAP.

Individuals whose applications were accepted will show their updated status via the Al Hosn App.

