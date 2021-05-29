Pinoy actor Joaquin Pedro Valdes has a role in ‘Heathers’

“Heathers: The Musical” is gearing up for a West End return, and Filipino actor Joaquin Pedro Valdes has been included in the cast.

Valdes will play the role of Ram Sweeney, a popular jock who plays in his school’s football team, stated Valdes’ agency BBA Management while confirming the news on Twitter and also sharing an exclusive report by WhatsOnStage.

Christina Bennington will be leading the cast while essaying the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer, and Jordan Luke Gage will play the dark and moody teen, Jason Dean.

Actresses Jodie Steele, Bobbie Little and Frances Mayli McCann will be playing the cliquish girls called “Heathers,” while Lauren Ward, Madison Swan, Simon Bailey and Steven Serlin will also be joining them, the report stated.

The musical — previously ran in the West End in 2018 — highlights high school girl Veronica Sawyer, who is part of a popular clique that consists of three other girls — all of them also named Heather. Sawyer gets fascinated with Jason “J.D.” Dean, a new student and rebellious outsider. (AW)