Four bronze medals win in Dubai boxing tilt is ‘wake-up call’ for Filipinos

Filipino boxers bagged four bronze medals in the ASBC Asian Elite Championships held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday. However, winning bronze medals of a boxing team that comprised the highly-touted middleweight Eumir Marcial, is a “wake-up call,” said Ricky Vargas, chairperson of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines.

Lauding the boxers’ efforts which included the sad loss by Eumir Marcial, Vargas noted that there was, however, sometimes left for making adjustments.

While Marcial — one of four national boxers bound for the Tokyo Olympics– had lost 5-0 to Saidjamshid Jafarov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals, his commitment to train under the Filipino coaches’ mentorship in this crucial period would address the kind of challenge he will face in Tokyo, Vargas said.

Defending champion Josie Gabuco was also defeated by Uzbek Gulasal Sultonalieva, 4-1, in the Dubai semis. Newcomer light-flyweight Mark Lester Duress and bantamweight Junmilardo Ogayre also failed to make the finals after losing to top-ranked boxers in their respective weight class.

Describing the results as not worrisome due to this being the Filipino boxers’ first competitive exercise in over a year, ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said the Dubai team had included new boxers as its top tier boxers were in Thailand.

Besides Marcial, who is a favorite to make the podium in the Summer Games this year, three others including Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam also booked a trip to Tokyo.

Urging unity in supporting the four boxers quest for Olympic glory, Vargas expressed faith in the boxers — Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam – chances of performing well in Tokyo. “Our coaching staff, under coach Donald Abnett, has drawn up a comprehensive 10-week program that is attuned to the environment and platform in which the Olympics event will be staged,” he added. (AW)