‘Dead’ man returns home alive after his funeral

A family mourning the death of their family member were in for a shock when the supposedly “dead” man whom they had cremated a week ago turned up at his house again.

The 40-year-old Omkar Lal Gadulia had been presumed dead and his family had performed his funeral after mistakenly identifying a decomposed corpse as his body.

Gadulia had gone to Udaipur on May 11 without informing his family and was admitted with a liver-related problem to a hospital at Rajsamand district in Rajasthan.

That same day witnessed a man named Goverdhan Prajapat being admitted to the same hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

However, while the hospital declared Prajapat’s body as ‘unidentified,’ Omkar Lal Gadulia’s relatives mistakenly identified it as their family member and took possession of it for conducting the funeral rites.

When Gadulia returned home on May 23, he was also shocked to discover that his family members had believed he was dead.

A police investigation later identified the body which Gadulia’s family had cremated as that of Goverdhan Prajapat.