Illegal stay, working with visit visa among most common crimes in Dubai, says Attorney-General

Illegal stays and working with visit visa were among the most common cases heard by Dubai’s one-day court last year.

The court prosecuted 653 cases of illegal stays in the UAE, and 330 against people who are working with visit visa.

The most common crime lodged last year was bouncing checks with 1,165 cases.

The court also handled 305 cases of consuming alcohol without licence and 177 cases of drink and driving.

Dubai Attorney-General Essam Issa Al Humaidan, however, said the number of petty crimes dropped slightly from 6,191 in 2019, to 2,621 in 2020.

Al Humaidan attributed the decrease due to movement restrictions imposed last year to curb the impact of the pandemic.

The one-day court for petty crimes was launched in 2017 covering densely populated Deira and Bur Dubai districts, plus residency offences.

KNOW THE LAW

Working in the UAE without a valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation or any of the free zone authorities is illegal.

Article 11 of the Immigration Law states: “A foreigner who obtains a visit visa may not work anywhere in the country with or without pay or for his own.

“If the visa is issued to work for an individual or an establishment, holder may not work for another individual or establishment without the written consent of that individual or establishment and the approval of the Directorate of Nationality and Immigration.”