Driver injured in truck-tanker collision in Fujairah

A gas tanker driver was hurt after his vehicle collided with a truck carrying a construction digger in Fujairah on Wednesday night.

According to Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, head of the traffic and patrols department at Fujairah Police, the crash happened at Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road near Masafi at 8:30 pm.

The driver of the gas tanker suffered minor injuries and was sent to a hospital.

Police and Civil Defence were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Initial assessment reveals the tanker was undamaged.

