DOH warns against ‘self-swabbing: Hindi puwedeng sarili mong gagawin ‘yan

Health Secretary Francisco Duque warned that self-swabbing may yield questionable results, especially since the correct medical standards are not followed.

Duque was reacting to an actor’s viral act of conducting a COVID-19 swab test on his own.

“Meron tayong mga panuntunan o pamantayan para gawin ‘yan. Hindi puwedeng sarili mong gagawin ‘yan,” Duque said in a media briefing.

“Kung hindi naman ito naaayon sa mga tamang pamantayan ay kaduda-duda ang magiging resulta so hindi po natin dapat ginagawa ito,” he added.

Early this week, actor Robin Padilla drew flak from netizens for conducting his own swab testing.

The actor went on Facebook Live on May 23 to show his self swabbing. He said he did it himself as the nurse administering the test was taking too long.

Duque also reminded the public that COVID-19 vaccines are not for sale.

“Wala pang certificate of product registration kaya hindi mo pwedeng ibenta sa open market,” he said.