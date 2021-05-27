Latest News

DOH warns against ‘self-swabbing: Hindi puwedeng sarili mong gagawin ‘yan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Health Secretary Francisco Duque warned that self-swabbing may yield questionable results, especially since the correct medical standards are not followed.

Duque was reacting to an actor’s viral act of conducting a COVID-19 swab test on his own.

“Meron tayong mga panuntunan o pamantayan para gawin ‘yan. Hindi puwedeng sarili mong gagawin ‘yan,” Duque said in a media briefing.

“Kung hindi naman ito naaayon sa mga tamang pamantayan ay kaduda-duda ang magiging resulta so hindi po natin dapat ginagawa ito,” he added.

Early this week, actor Robin Padilla drew flak from netizens for conducting his own swab testing.

The actor went on Facebook Live on May 23 to show his self swabbing. He said he did it himself as the nurse administering the test was taking too long.

Duque also reminded the public that COVID-19 vaccines are not for sale.

“Wala pang certificate of product registration kaya hindi mo pwedeng ibenta sa open market,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Illegal stay, working with visit visa among most common crimes in Dubai, says Attorney-General

3 hours ago

Sharjah resident loses AED32,000 (₱418,000) in phone call scam

3 hours ago

VIDEO: Manila police arrest viral unlicensed female driver caught on cam assaulting traffic enforcer

4 hours ago

North Korea bans skinny jeans, mullet haircut

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button