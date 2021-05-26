Saudi father pardons killer of his son before execution

Netizens laud the heroic act of a Saudi father who pardoned his son’s killer just minutes away from the execution.

According to reports in Saudi media, the father did not demand money from his son’s killer or blood money. They however set up a condition that the killer’s family will not celebrate his pardon.

In a report on Gulf Today, the man was identified as Awad Suleiman Al Amrani from the northwestern Saudi city of Tabuk.

He lost his son four years ago after a bloody brawl. Following his decision to forgive the convict, social media was filled with praises to the kind-hearted father.

“The recompense for an injury is an injury equal thereto (in degree): But if a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah: For (Allah) loveth not those who do wrong,” a netizen said sharing excerpts from Quran.

“If anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole of humanity,” another netizen shared, also quoting from the holy book. (TDT)