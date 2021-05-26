Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Alleged COVID-19 vaccine seller surrenders, denies allegations

The man tagged in the alleged selling of COVID-19 vaccines in Mandaluyong has surrendered to Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos Jr.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Bonifacio but he denied the selling of vaccines.

“Hindi po talaga ako nagbenta but ‘yung resibo po na ‘yun ay kusang bigay po sa akin nung taong ‘yun,” Bonifacio said. He refused to give other details, saying he will just give his testimony before the police,” he said.

RELATED STORY: DILG vows to enforce full force of law vs people behind ‘vaccine slot for sale’ scheme

Abalos has vowed that they will pursue charges against persons who are behind the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots.

“This is the one thing that I will promise you, I will promise that these persons will going to be charged and they will go to jail. We are very serious about this,” he said.

Abalos said that corruption in vaccine slots is possible but a difficult one to pull off.

“If you’re going to sell your slot, you will falsify the name, you will pretend to be that person living in that address etc, for me that’s the only way to go with this process,” he said.

READ ON: PH Govt to probe alleged selling of CoVid vaccination slot worth up to Php12,000 per shot

“Kapag talagang ginawa mo ito, gusto mo gawin ito. Marami ka munang kaso na pupuntahan pero medyo mahirap nga gawin ito. On the other hand, ang daming pwedeng manloko. As of now, we don’t know, could this be a fraudulent claim or is there a syndicate operating here?” he added.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The messages on the alleged selling of vaccine slots went viral last week. The slots for vaccines cost of up to P12,000 to P15,000. (TDT)

