Abu Dhabi court orders hospital to pay Dh200,000 fine for botched treatment

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has ordered a private hospital to pay Dh200,000 in compensation to a patient who partially lost his vision in the left eye over a botched treatment.

The patient reportedly lost 45 percent of his vision in his left eye.

Hospital authorities, including the doctor who conducted the surgical procedure, were found guilty of gross medical negligence as per reports from Khaleej Times.

The physician did not follow the medical standards during the procedure according to the court.

Documents showed that the patient filed a lawsuit against the hospital and demanded Dh1 million in compensation for physical, moral, and material damages.

The complainant said that he even visited several hospitals for further treatment. The patient added that he was not able to perform his duties and has suffered for six months due to the operation.

The investigation showed through medical experts that he was a victim of gross negligence and erroneous treatment.

Experts furthered that even the patient’s right eye is also weak. (TDT)

