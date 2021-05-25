Sunny, dusty weather prevails in UAE today – NCM

The weather in most parts of the UAE on Tuesday will be fair in general with humid weather prevailing on daytime, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be dusty at times during the day with a chance of clouds appearing by afternoon.

The sea will be slight for Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, as per the state weather bureau.

Last Monday, heavy rains fell in some areas of the emirates.

NCM explained the rains were brought by an extension of an air depression in the upper atmosphere.

Heavy rains hit Wadi Mai in Fujairah while light to moderate rains fell on Wadi Al Hilo in Sharjah.

Light rains were also observed in Khatm Al Milaha.