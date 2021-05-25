Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New law to make annual medical checkup free for Filipinos

Staff Report

Free annual medical checkup for Filipinos has been approved by the Philippine House of Representative (HOR) during the second reading House Bill 9072 or the “Free Annual Medical Checkup Act” being passed by lawmakers in the plenary session on May 24.

This bill highlights Filipino citizens’ entitlement to applicable benefits under the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Program by virtue of their membership with the agency, besides looking at enhancing programs focusing on preventive and curative medicine as well as disease prevention, disability, and death.

While PhilHealth members are entitled to free annual medical checkup including blood sugar and cholesterol tests, the bill also seeks — subject to the availability of PhilHealth funds — expanded laboratory and diagnostic testing for Filipinos.

Noting that primary health care includes preventive care under which medical checkups are included, AnaKalusugan party-list Rep. Michael Defensor said this bill focused on securing every Filipino the opportunity for free annual medical checkup in their right to health and health literacy.

The bill also requires PhilHealth to establish a system that allows access to a free annual medical checkup to promote health, identify risks, and ensure early diagnosis. (AW)

