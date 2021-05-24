Expo 2020 Dubai to integrate special 3D printing zone

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chaired a meeting of The Executive Council during which he approved the establishment of a specialised, integrated 3D printing zone at the Dubai Expo venue. Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also attended the meeting.

The 3D printing zone aims to attract entrepreneurs and investors to Dubai and provide opportunities for researchers to develop innovations using this technology. The creation of this specialised zone reflects the objectives of Dubai’s 3D printing strategy that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to enhance Dubai’s position as global hub for 3D printing in collaboration with the private sector and raise its role as a key global player in shaping the future.

The Crown Prince said: “By launching such initiatives we aim to achieve a quantum leap in the development of future-oriented industries that can have a significant positive impact on sustainable development. This initiative is also part of our efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as global hub for future technologies and R&D.”

“Today, we are launching the first specialised 3D printing zone to further support the implementation of Dubai’s 3D printing strategy and develop this technology in the local market.”

The Council also approved DHA’s physiotherapy and rehabilitation strategy based on international best practices. The strategy aims to develop physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in Dubai in collaboration with the private sector.

The Council also approved a new higher education regulatory policy focused on attracting branches of international universities to Dubai. The policy presented by KHDA aims to further boost Dubai’s rising profile as global higher education hub by offering new education opportunities through international universities established in Dubai.

Dubai has emerged as a preferred destination for higher education institutes and students by virtue of its strong educational infrastructure and favourable policies launched by the government to support the sector.