Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirms UAE is 100% ready for Expo 2020 Dubai

The UAE is 100% ready to host the Expo 2020 Dubai, according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

In a statement released on social media, His Highness said 72 teams from federal and local authorities have completed a “joint strategic exercise” that focused on the force’s rapid response capabilities.

“As part of the preparations for Expo 2020, 72 working teams from federal and local authorities completed a joint strategic exercise to simulate Expo in October. We can say that the UAE is 100 percent prepared for the largest cultural event in the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

The exercise was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, and Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.

Preparations for the much-awaited event continue with 100,000 visitors getting a sneak peek of Sustainability Pavilion ‘Terra’ during its three-month showcase for residents.

Dubai Expo is slated to open on October 1 and is expected to attract millions of visitors around the world over six months.

The event will showcase diverse programs ranging from culture, food, arts, and the greatest innovations from every country.

The Expo, which will be the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. (RA)