Restoration of Umm Al Quwain’s old town begins

The restoration of Umm Al Quwain’s old town has started, the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Antiquities announced.

According to state agency WAM, the restoration project began with the with the renovation of the emirate’s first school, Al Amir School.

Umm Al Quwain’s Department of Tourism and Antiquities said the restoration of the school located in Freej Al Khor will be restored using the same construction materials, to match its original design.

The first to be established in the emirate, the school was built by the Kuwaiti government during the reign of Amir Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabbah in 1959.

The restoration project is a unique opportunity to promote the history and development of the emirate and its people, and will welcome visitors wishing to explore the aspects, it added.

In addition, the department aims to preserve the cultural heritage of Old Umm Al Qaiwain and establish it as a popular tourist destination in the UAE

The “Revitalising the Historic Area of Umm Al Quwain” project is comprised of restoring the emirate’s historic buildings, dating back to over 200 years. (RA)