Frayna first Filipina to play in Women’s World Chess Cup

Janelle Mae Frayna , the Philippines’ first and lone Woman Grandmaster, will be adding another feather to her cap as the first Filipina to play in the Women’s World Chess Cup from July 10 to Aug. 6 in Sochi, Russia.

Frayna has been nominated by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) along with International Master Paulo Bersamina, who will join IMs Daniel Quizon and Michael Concio Jr. in the men’s World Cup from Aug. 1-28 in Minsk, Belarus.

Quizon and Concio had been selected after winning first and second in the Asian Zonal 3.3 Championships recently.

Faryna, who was undergoing Army training at the Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac, has now begun preparations for the event. She will also represent the Philippines in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November.

NCFP chief executive officer (CEO) and national women’s team coach GM Jayson Gonzales, expressed thanks for support given in Janelle’s resumption of training for the World Cup and SEA Games, including from Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, NCFP president Prospero Pichay Jr. and Undersecretary and Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Lt. Gen. Arthur Tabaquero. (AW)