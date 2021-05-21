Latest News

Spanish research claims mixing of Pfizer, AstraZeneca jabs is safe

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago

Researchers from Spain who conducted a study on combining different coronavirus vaccines found out that inoculating people with AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs is safe.

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) presented the preliminary results from the clinical trial of over 600 people in an online forum on May 18 showing the benefits of mixing different brands of COVID-19 jabs.

The Combivacs study found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was 30 to 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received AstraZeneca dose.

Moreover, the presence of neutralizing antibodies increased sevenfold after a Pfizer shot, significantly higher than the doubling effect observed after a second shot of AstraZeneca.

Around 670 participants in the study were administered with first dose of AstraZeneca shot with 450 of which given a Pfizer vaccine.

According to Dr Magdalena Campins, one of the lead researchers of the study, only 1.7 per cent of the participants experienced severe side effects, which were limited to headaches, muscle pain and general malaise.

“These are not symptoms that can be considered serious,” Dr. Campins stressed.

A similar study being conducted in the United Kingdom is expected to release further findings on its effectivity soon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duque supports Duterte-Robredo infomercial on COVID-19 vaccine

4 mins ago

Palace to Robredo: Clarify stance on Chinese vaccines first before infomercial with Duterte

21 mins ago

UAE leads global ranking for vaccination rates

34 mins ago

PH logs 6,258 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nearing 20,000-mark

40 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button