Palace to Robredo: Clarify stance on Chinese vaccines first before infomercial with Duterte

Malacanang wants Vice President Leni Robredo to clear her stance first on Chinese-made vaccines before a joint infomercial with President Rodrigo Duterte would push through.

Senator Joel Villanueva first floated the idea saying that the two top leaders can boost public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Unang una, linawin natin kung talagang tatanggapin ng Vice President ang lahat ng bakuna kasi nagkaroon siya ng mga unang deklarasyon na mukhang hindi rin siya approve sa mga Chinese vaccine at pinulitika rin po ‘yang issue na ‘yan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

“Para bagang may kapalit ‘yung ating WPS issue dito sa mga bakuna. Linawin muna natin kung anong paninindigan talaga ni VP Robredo,” he added.

Robredo has yet to issue a statement on the conditions set by the Palace.