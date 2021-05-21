Israel, Hamas agree to a ceasefire after 11-day war

After the bloody 11-day violence, Israel and Hamas have finally agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday.

The conflict between the two led to massive destruction in the Gaza Strip and has left over 200 people dead.

In a report on Associated Press, people in Gaza went out of their homes and chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ after the ceasefire took effect.

The end of the war, however, remains inconclusive. Gaza will also face the daunting task of rebuilding the territory amid the coronavirus pandemic and poverty.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that they have accepted an Egyptian cease-fire proposal, as suggested by Israel’s military chief.

The fighting between the two forces erupted on May 10 over competing claims to Jerusalem. The Hamas group had started firing long-range rockets to the area.

Around 4,000 rockets were launched towards Israel during the fighting.

Israel, meanwhile, carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting infrastructure related to the militant group.