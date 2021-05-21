Ayala Corporation builds Philippines’ largest wind farm

AC Energy Corporation commenced the construction of ₱11.4 billion wind farm in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, which is set to be the largest wind farm in the Philippines.

AC Energy said it eyes to complete the construction of 60MW Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm by the fourth quarter of next year, and full-year operations in 2023.

The energy unit of Ayala Corporation said the project will be the third wind development of AC Energy in Ilocos Norte, along with the NorthWind wind farm in Bangui and the North Luzon Renewables wind farm in Pagudpud.

“We are very excited to begin the construction of the Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm, which will be the largest and lowest cost renewable energy producer in the country,” said Jose Maria P. Zabaleta, Chief Development Officer of AC Energy.

“This project will further augment AC Energy’s generating capacity, following our recently completed solar farms and battery storage plants, and will contribute to the growth of our renewables share as we scale up our sustainable investments.”

The project is constructed with long-time partner, UPC Renewables and will utilize turbines from Siemens Gamesa.

Once completed, the project will double its wind energy capacity in the country and move it closer to its 2025 goal of achieving 5,000 MW of renewable energy target.

AC Energy is aiming to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia.