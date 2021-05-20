Robbers who posed as cops, stole AED253,000 in Deira fall

A robbery group was nabbed by Dubai Police for attempting to rob a company in Deira.

An employee told Emarat Al Youm he was at the company’s office in the Freej Al Murar area in Deira with colleagues when the men wearing police uniform entered the building.

The witness narrated that the trio searched the company’s premises until they found the safe where they stole AED253,000.

He then said the robbers locked the employees inside before escaping.

The group was arrested three days later following review of Dubai Police on security footages of the company.

The first suspect admitted the crime and claimed that two employees in the company conspired with them.