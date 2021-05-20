Latest News

Robbers who posed as cops, stole AED253,000 in Deira fall

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A robbery group was nabbed by Dubai Police for attempting to rob a company in Deira.

An employee told Emarat Al Youm he was at the company’s office in the Freej Al Murar area in Deira with colleagues when the men wearing police uniform entered the building.

The witness narrated that the trio searched the company’s premises until they found the safe where they stole AED253,000.

He then said the robbers locked the employees inside before escaping.

The group was arrested three days later following review of Dubai Police on security footages of the company.

The first suspect admitted the crime and claimed that two employees in the company conspired with them.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

SC provides fresh interpretation on ‘psychological incapacity’ as valid reason for nullity of marriage

2 hours ago

Iceberg half the size of Puerto Rico breaks off

2 hours ago

DOLE: No ban of OFWs to Israel, only suspension of deployment

2 hours ago

Pinay winner of AED200,000 worth of lottery prize to reunite with daughter after two years

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button