PSA: 1 million Filipinos registered in online National ID system

The Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday that their online portal for the national ID registration has improved and was able to accommodate 1 million Filipinos to complete their first step.

The statement comes after the agency’s rollout was marred by technical glitches over the volume of Filipinos wanting to register in the national ID.

The PSA said 1,052,861 online registrants finished Step 1. This consists of the collection of demographic data, such as full name, sex, date and place of birth, blood type, permanent and present address, as well as citizenship, as of May 17.

“This is yet another milestone in implementing this national priority program that will usher our country to a digital society. We are grateful for the patience and trust of Filipinos who registered, even though we encountered technical difficulties when we started the pilot. With the support of our citizens, we remain optimistic that we can register 50 million-70 million Filipinos to the PhilSys,” national statistician Dennis Mapa said.

The PSA added that a total 34 million Filipinos already completed the first of three steps toward obtaining a national ID. The first registration step was conducted house-to-house starting October last year in 32 pilot provinces.

So far the government has delivered 103,935 national IDs all over the country. (TDT)