Pinay winner of AED200,000 worth of lottery prize to reunite with daughter after two years

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the UAE is excited to finally be reunited with her daughter after winning AED200,000 in a Dubai lottery.

It will be the first time for Wendy Arroz, 41, to see her daughter after two years, according to The National.

Arroz related that she could not bring her eight-year-old daughter to the UAE due to lack of money.

Her winnings, she said, would give her the chance to invite her daughter to come to the UAE.

“This is going to change our lives. I can finally bring my daughter to Dubai and see her again,” she told The National.

The Filipina is currently working as an office manager. She tried to enter the 25th live weekly draw of Mahzooz and won AED200,000 and AED1,000 from the other entry.

Arroz was among the five winners of the AED1 million jackpot on that weekly draw.

Arroz also plans to buy a house in the Philippines and share portions of her winnings with her mother.