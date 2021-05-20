Latest News

PH traveler among Cypus’ first cases of new COVID-19 variants

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Cyprus has announced that it detected its first four cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in India.

Four samples tested positive for the Indian variant, while two others were positive for the South African variant. The patients were travelers from the Philippines, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

“These people were quarantined in hotels based on protocols and taken to a centre when their PCR test results came back positive,” the health ministry on the Mediterranean island said.

“They did not come into contact with other people,” it added.

Cyprus is speeding its vaccination roll out with 45% of its adult population vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The only way to curb the aggressive transmission they cause is high vaccination coverage of the population,” the ministry added.

Cases in Cyprus have soared to 941 due to the presence of the UK COVID-19 variant. The country has so far had 71,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte orders to withhold brand name of COVID-19 vaccines in sites – Palace

17 mins ago

Actress Salma Hayek reveals she almost died due to COVID-19

1 hour ago

DOH urges LGUs not to announce vaccine brands to be administered

1 hour ago

PSA: 1 million Filipinos registered in online National ID system

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button